Texas Startup To Launch New BlackBerry 5G Smartphones In 2021

The EJ Tech Show: Vivo X50 Pro Review | Gimbal Goodness!



In this episode, Sohum and Sahil review the Vivo X50 Pro, the world's first smartphone to offer an inbuilt gimbal camera system that helps in stabilizing shaky videos and images. The phone also comes a.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 13:32 Published 2 weeks ago

Galaxy Z Fold 2: What to expect from Samsung’s next foldable phone



Samsung will showcase its next-generation Galaxy Z Fold 2 at the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event on August 5. The new foldable phone is set to come with a slew of upgrades including design, camera, and.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:28 Published 3 weeks ago