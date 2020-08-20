Global  
 

Texas Startup To Launch New BlackBerry 5G Smartphones In 2021

RTTNews Thursday, 20 August 2020
BlackBerry, a highly sought after smartphone once, is being revived, as a new 5G phone with Android and physical keyboard set for launch in 2021. OnwardMobility, a Texas-based startup, has signed agreements with BlackBerry and FIH Mobile Limited, a subsidiary of Foxconn Technology Group, for the license to develop, engineer, and bring to market the phone.
