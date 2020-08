You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mehbooba Mufti's detention extended by 3 months under Public Safety Act | Oneindia News



Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti under detention since August 5 last year has been booked under the stringent Public Safety Act for another three months. The move comes on a day.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:27 Published 3 weeks ago Farooq Abdullah says domicile law is unconstitutional, 'war not a solution'|Oneindia News



National Conference President and MP Dr Farooq Abdullah has said that Domicile law is unconstitutional and illegal. When asked about India China Standoff in Ladakh, he said that war is not the.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:03 Published on June 28, 2020

Tweets about this