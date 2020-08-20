Global  
 

Uber, Lyft threaten California shutdown over driver status

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 20 August 2020
Ride-hailing giants Uber and Lyft are saying they will shut down their California operations if a new law goes into effect overnight that would force both companies to classify their drivers as employees.

Lyft told riders and drivers Thursday that it plans to discontinue providing rides in California just before midnight tonight, unless a court grants a stay in a pending case.

At issue is a decision that could re-shape the so-called gig economy as drivers, delivery workers and others who work for popular apps on an as-needed basis seek improved working conditions and benefits that many in the workforce enjoy.

California, the state where Uber grew its business from a fledgling startup into a household name, represents a substantial chunk of both companies’ businesses. Uber got about about 9% of its gross bookings for its rides and food delivery business from California in the third quarter of 2019, although it may be lower since the pandemic struck, sapping demand for rides.

Both companies are hoping for a stay of an earlier court decision that ruled they must start treating their drivers as employees, not independent contractors, by Friday morning. Both appealed and sought a stay on the decision until the case makes its way through the court, and they're waiting to see if that's granted.

The San Francisco-based companies said it would be impossible to convert hundreds of thousands of drivers from independent contractors into full-fledged employees overnight.

Earlier this month, San Francisco Superior Court Judge Ethan P. Schulman ordered Uber and Lyft to make the employment classification change for their California drivers, which would guarantee benefits like overtime, sick leave and expense reimbursement. That ruling doesn’t affect Uber’s growing Eats business, so regardless of what happens with the case,...
Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego
News video: Uber, Lyft could shut down in California over AB-5

Uber, Lyft could shut down in California over AB-5 02:43

 Uber, Lyft could shut down in California over AB-5

