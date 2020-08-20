Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Groups: Mich. should invest more in container recycling

SmartBrief Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Michigan should change how it spends money from unclaimed beverage container deposits and give more of it to beverage distrib -More- 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Drivers are replacing cancelled travel plans with road trips [Video]

Drivers are replacing cancelled travel plans with road trips

Is the American road trip experiencing a renaissance? According to a new survey, the coronavirus has resulted in 44% of American drivers taking more road trips this summer. Of that 44%, the average..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published
5 Questions About COVID-19 and Kids Answered by Experts [Video]

5 Questions About COVID-19 and Kids Answered by Experts

5 Questions About COVID-19 and Kids Answered by Experts As schools across the country prepare for the return of students, there have been many conflicting statements about how COVID-19 could impact..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:57Published
If time is money, how much do Americans think it’s actually worth? [Video]

If time is money, how much do Americans think it’s actually worth?

The average person thinks their time on a task that feels like work is worth $15.63 an hour ? that's more than double the federal minimum wage ($7.25 an hour).  A study of 2,000 Americans..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published

Tweets about this