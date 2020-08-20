Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slams top Biden advisor's claim that the growing deficit would limit government spending under a potential Biden administration Thursday, 20 August 2020 ( 2 days ago )

· Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Thursday raised the alarm after a top aide to presidential nominee Joe Biden said the burgeoning national debt might require more limited government spending.

· "When we get in, the pantry is going to be bare," Biden aide Ted Kaufman said. "When you see what Trump's done to the deficit...


