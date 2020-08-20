Joe Englert, D.C. nightlife titan, has died Thursday, 20 August 2020 ( 2 days ago )

D.C. nightlife legend Joe Englert, whose bars and restaurants dotted the H Street NE corridor and beyond, has died. He was 59. The cause of death was not immediately known. Englert was revered in the D.C. nightlife scene dating back to the 1980s, but he made his biggest mark in the early 2000s as he doubled down on H Street NE, opening one bar and restaurant after another on what would prove to be one of the District's biggest commercial revitalization successes. He was also responsible for… 👓 View full article

