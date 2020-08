The UK's national debt tops £2 trillion, and passes 100% of the country's GDP for the first time in over 50 years Friday, 21 August 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

· *The UK's government debt has hit £2 trillion ($2.6 trillion) for the first time in history after policymakers doled out "extraordinary" fiscal support during the pandemic this year.*

· *Britain's debt has exceeded 100% of economic output for the first time since the 1960s, the ONS said.*

