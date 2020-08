You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Hong Kong media tycoon arrested under new security law



Jimmy Lai, a media tycoon and critic of the Chinese Communist Party, was arrested on August 10 on charges of "collusion with a foreign country". Apple Daily, a fiercely pro-democracy newspaper that.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:47 Published 2 weeks ago Argentina reached an agreement with bondholders for the restructuring of its debt



The Argentine government announced Tuesday (August 4), they finally reached an agreement with three major creditors to restructure more than $65 billion in foreign debt. The deal arrived just hours.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:54 Published 3 weeks ago Sixteen Chinese workers caught trying to swim into Thailand to avoid Covid-19 ban



Sixteen Chinese casino workers were arrested after trying to dodge a Covid-19 ban by SWIMMING into Thailand. The exhausted lads were picked up after crossing the Moei River from neighbouring Burma.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:17 Published on July 14, 2020

Tweets about this