You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources U.S. retail sales rise at slower pace



U.S. retail sales in July increased less than expected as consumers cut back on purchases of motor vehicles. As Fred Katayama reports, it could slow further in the months ahead amid spiraling new.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:13 Published 1 week ago Need2Know: Jobless Claims, June Retail Sales Rise, & Coronavirus Surges



These are the headlines you Need2Know for Wednesday, July 16, 2020. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 11:26 Published on July 16, 2020

Tweets about this