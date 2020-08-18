Alert: US home sales soar 24.7% in July, breaking June record

You Might Like

It’s a good day for Target. The Minneapolis-based company says sales at its stores grew more than 24 percent between May and June (0:48).WCCO 4 News at 5 – Aug. 19, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 00:48 Published 2 days ago Eye On The Day 8/19



Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: Joe Biden formally became the Democrats’ presidential nominee, the Postmaster General is suspending widely criticized moves to save money at the USPS,.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:20 Published 2 days ago Record sales at Home Depot on home fix-it boom



Home Depot beat quarterly sales and profit estimates on Tuesday, as consumers bought more paint, tools and other home improvement products to do minor repair works while stuck at home due to the.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:16 Published 3 days ago

Related news from verified sources US home sales spike 24.7% in July, another record SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — U.S. home sales rose an unprecedented 24.7% in July, extending a rebound in June after the coronavirus pandemic all but froze the...

SeattlePI.com 3 minutes ago



U.S. Existing Home Sales Continue To Skyrocket In July Existing home sales in the U.S. continued to soar in the month of July, the National Association of Realtors revealed in a report released on Friday. NAR said...

RTTNews 13 minutes ago





