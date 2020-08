ICICI Lombard to acquire Bharti AXA General Insurance Saturday, 22 August 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

ICICI Lombard General Insurance has said it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Bharti Enterprises-promoted Bharti AXA General Insurance in all stock transaction. 👓 View full article

