Joe Biden would consider another round of stimulus checks if he's elected in November. Here's his economic plan to pull the US out of recession. Saturday, 22 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· Joe Biden is the Democratic nominee for president, and he's proposed $4 trillion in new tax increases to fund a collection of federal programs to pull the US out of recession.

· Among the measures are a possible round of stimulus checks, state aid, $8,000 tax credits for parents with young kids, and coverage of... · Joe Biden is the Democratic nominee for president, and he's proposed $4 trillion in new tax increases to fund a collection of federal programs to pull the US out of recession.· Among the measures are a possible round of stimulus checks, state aid, $8,000 tax credits for parents with young kids, and coverage of 👓 View full article

