Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joe Biden would consider another round of stimulus checks if he's elected in November. Here's his economic plan to pull the US out of recession.

Business Insider Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
Joe Biden would consider another round of stimulus checks if he's elected in November. Here's his economic plan to pull the US out of recession.· Joe Biden is the Democratic nominee for president, and he's proposed $4 trillion in new tax increases to fund a collection of federal programs to pull the US out of recession.
· Among the measures are a possible round of stimulus checks, state aid, $8,000 tax credits for parents with young kids, and coverage of...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Joe Biden nominated to take on Donald Trump in November

Joe Biden nominated to take on Donald Trump in November 01:05

 Democrats have formally nominated Joe Biden as their 2020 presidentialnominee, as party officials and activists gave the former vice president theiroverwhelming support to take on Donald Trump. The moment marked a politicalhigh point for Mr Biden, who had sought the presidency twice before and is...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Biden lays out his vision for a post-Trump America [Video]

Biden lays out his vision for a post-Trump America

Joe Biden vowed to heal a country battered by a deadly pandemic and an economic catastrophe by uniting all Americans, while warning that President Donald Trump would go on stoking hatred and fear if..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:43Published
Joe Biden’s Plan For America [Video]

Joe Biden’s Plan For America

Joe Biden outlined his vision for America after formally becoming the Democratic candidate for president.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:49Published
Wildfires Force Gov. Newsom to Record Biden Endorsement for Convention Finale [Video]

Wildfires Force Gov. Newsom to Record Biden Endorsement for Convention Finale

Gov. Newsom had planned to address the Democratic National Convention live on Thursday night before Joe Biden accepted the nomination for president but the ongoing wildfire crisis forced Newsom to pare..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:55Published

Tweets about this