Warren Buffett's silver purchase helped make Thomas Kaplan a billionaire. His gold bet is an even bigger boon: 'I owe him two!'
Sunday, 23 August 2020 () **
· *Warren Buffett helped Thomas Kaplan become a billionaire when he bought 130 million ounces of silver in the late 1990s, just before Kaplan listed his silver-mining company.*
· *The Berkshire Hathaway CEO has done the natural-resources investor another favor by taking a stake in Barrick Gold last quarter.*
· *Barrick...
Business Insider reports that Warren Buffett helped Thomas Kaplan become a billionaire. Buffett bought 130 million ounces of silver in the late 1990s, just before Kaplan listed his silver-mining company. Buffett has did Kaplan another favor when he bought a stake in Barrick Gold last quarter. Barrick...
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has Apple shares and cash worth 52% of its entire market capitalization. The billionaire investor's company owned $113 billion in Apple stock. He has $147 billion in..
Morgan Staley reports that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway equity portfolio value increased about 15% in the second quarter. According to Business Insider that could be in part due to the company's..
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:26Published
Tweets about this
Wexboy 'Warren Buffett's silver purchase helped make Thomas Kaplan a billionaire!'
No mention the silver co was Apex Silv… https://t.co/F78Ea5MIuW 3 days ago
Sufiy RT @TNR_Gold: #Gold In The USA, Alaskan Elephant Country. "Warren Buffett's Silver Purchase Helped Make Thomas Kaplan A Billionaire. His Go… 4 days ago