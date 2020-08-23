Insider Q&A: More oil and gas bankruptcies coming Sunday, 23 August 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — Bankruptcies in the U.S. oil patch are on the rise after the global pandemic decimated demand. But shale companies were struggling before COVID hit, loading up on debt before prices came crashing down.



Law firm Haynes and Boone counted nearly 500 bankruptcies among oil and gas companies since 2015, with 60 so far this year, and 18 filings in July alone.



Buddy Clark, co-chairman for the firm’s energy practice, expects those bankruptcies to accelerate. His Dallas-based firm represents oil and gas clients in bankruptcy court, primarily creditors such as commercial banks and private equity firms.



Clark explains that oil prices were soaring above $140 a barrel when hydraulic fracturing techniques were perfected, giving rise to a new, highly-leveraged industry overnight. Oil is now hovering around $42 a barrel.



Answers have been edited for clarity and length.



Q: How did we get into this situation with oil and gas companies increasingly going bankrupt?



A: This new industry required, instead of 10 acres or 40 acre-tracts to drill oil, it required 1,000 acres, 2,000 acres, to properly exploit the shale.



That required an incredible amount of capital. To play the game you had to acquire the leases and spend a lot of money drilling wells before you even saw a dime coming out of the ground.



Nobody thought it was sustainable, but the anticipation was you develop the reservoir and you can then start producing, or you can take that property that you explored and developed and flip it to a bigger company. There certainly was a food chain that was established.



But all those dominoes fell when the commodity price no longer kept propping up that business plan. And so when the dominoes fell, they fell hard, and they fell across the board.



Q: The oil industry has been... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources White House to roll back curbs on methane



The Trump administration on Thursday will roll back regulations aimed at reducing emissions of the potent greenhouse gas methane from oil and gas operations, its latest move to unwind environmental.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:42 Published 1 week ago Three birds rescued after getting stuck on glue trap for rats



Three birds were rescued after they were found stuck on sticky rat traps at the gas station. Instead of catching pests, the rat traps with superglue and food bait attracted the birds to perch on.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:22 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this

