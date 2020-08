Mattress exporters warned over AD probe Sunday, 23 August 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Thai mattress exporters are being warned to brace for a possible anti-dumping duty (AD) from the US, which is investigating AD and countervailing duty (CVD) claims on mattress imports from several countries, including Thailand. 👓 View full article

