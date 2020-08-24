Former Steelers' quarterback Terry Bradshaw lists his Hawaii home for sale Monday, 24 August 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and football Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw has listed his home at Mauna Kea Resort in Hawaii for sale. Bradshaw, who has four Super Bowl wins with the Steelers and is currently a sports analyst and co-host of NFL Fox Sunday, has listed his 2,111-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath Waiulaula condominium for $1.3 million with Michele Paapa of Venture Sotheby’s. Bradshaw bought the property in August 2016 for $1.29 million, according to public records. According… 👓 View full article

