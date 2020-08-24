Thoughtful Brands says its subsidiary Ecommerce Tech has acquired a key e-Commerce software platform Monday, 24 August 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

Thoughtful Brands Inc (CSE:TBI) (FWB:1WZ1:GR) (OTCQB:PEMTF), the renamed Mota Ventures, said Monday that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Ecommerce Tech LLC, has acquired the rights to an e-Commerce software platform from Unified Funding LLC's wholly-owned subsidiary, Offer Space LLC. The acquisition will give the company the opportunity to channel unrealized value from the products it launches in the online natural health market. Thoughtful Brands said the software has “facilitated over C$350 million in consumer transactions, including C$93.8 million in 2019.” The software asset will help the company to launch new products and enter into emerging natural health markets worldwide, "more efficiently," it added. In addition to providing immediate value to the group’s existing brands, the newly acquired e-Commerce platform is expected to lower operating costs. READ: Thoughtful Brands closes deal to acquire natural health companies Golden Path and Wild Mariposa "The company was very successful in its negotiations with Unified Funding, and ultimately acquired the asset for US$1 million. The company's success in negotiating such favorable terms not only results in less dilution for existing Thoughtful Brands shareholders, it also adds immediate value to the company," Thoughtful Brands CEO Ryan Hoggan said in a statement. "This acquisition is a critical milestone in executing our strategy to further our reach in the natural health products sector. Now that we own the software platform, integral technology and top brands, we will further develop and launch our own platform that will be even more powerful," he added. The group acquired the asset from Offer Space for US$1 million by issuing 6,290,170 shares at a price of C$0.2094 each. An administrative fee of 62,902 shares was forked over to a consultant who helped with the deal, said the group. Thoughtful Brands is a vertically integrated CBD and psychedelic medicine company with operations in North America and South America as well as Europe. Thoughtful runs the popular Nature’s Exclusive brand that includes CBD oil drops, CBD gummies, CBD pain relief cream, CDB skin serum and CBD coffee. It also owns the popular Sativida brand. The group recently acquired natural health companies Golden Path and Wild Mariposa. Contact the author Uttara Choudhury at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter: @UttaraProactive 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Study reveals the new realities small business owners are facing because of the pandemic



Forty-four percent of small business owners think it's likely that changes they've made to their businesses due to COVID-19 will be permanent, according to new research. Pivots like remote work,.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:55 Published 6 days ago Context Fuels Brand Suitability: ZEFR’s Nicol



LONDON -- The early-pandemic kerfuffle during which many advertisers blocked news sites from their ad-buying lists using "brand safety" tools seemed to teach the industry one thing - news is actually.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 05:17 Published 1 week ago Facebook Ad Revenue Will Go Up In 2020



Business Insider reports that Facebook's ad revenue will continue to increase this year. The growth will come despite the growing number of brands pulling ad campaigns amid the coronavirus.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this Proactive Canada $TBI Thoughtful Brands says its subsidiary Ecommerce Tech has acquired a key e-Commerce software platform… https://t.co/HF79ESuOT4 13 minutes ago

