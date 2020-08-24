Global  
 

Ohio State cracks down on off-campus parties, saying it has 'one shot' for an in-person semester

bizjournals Monday, 24 August 2020
Ohio State is “in the process of opening dozens of conduct cases” which will likely result in interim suspensions for people and student groups that have chosen to hold parties or other events.
'Safe, but still having fun': Colleges hope off-campus housing doesn't doom fall semester

 At Ohio State, off-campus houses can have up to 20 students under one roof. Will crowding and parties spoil the social distancing plans on campus?
