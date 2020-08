You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources TikTok to fight Trump's ban



TikTok has announced it will launch a legal challenge against US PresidentDonald Trump's executive order to ban it. Mr Trump signed the order earlierthis month ordering sweeping but vague bans on.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34 Published 2 days ago Trump Calls for Boycott of Goodyear Over Political Attire Policy



On Wednesday, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to urge Americans to boycott the company. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:11 Published 3 days ago Cleveland car shops vouch for Goodyear tire quality, partnership despite White House criticism



Goodyear's ban of political attire in the workplace sparks calls controversy and calls for boycotts, which could impact employees and small businesses affiliated with the brand. Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 03:44 Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this