University of Pittsburgh unveils Covid-19 dashboard to track cases on campus

bizjournals Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
The University of Pittsburgh released a Covid-19 dashboard to provide a “real-time snapshot” of coronavirus cases on its Pittsburgh campus, according to John Williams, chief of pediatric infectious diseases at UPMC. The dashboard shows the number of positive tests per day and cumulative positive tests for students, faculty and staff, as well as active cases in isolation. It also reports the overall percent positivity in surveillance testing at the university.  Since Aug. 1, Pitt reported a…
Video Credit: 41 Action News - Published
News video: Manhattan, KS, mayor calls out K-State students

Manhattan, KS, mayor calls out K-State students 02:48

 Manhattan, Kansas, Mayor Usha Reddi snapped pictures of packed campus bars and restaurants in Aggieville. Now, she's calling on students at Kansas State University to follow guidelines as new cases on campus drive the county's positivity rate to more than 10%.

