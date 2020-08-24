Global  
 

Raytheon dropped from Dow Jones index after just four months

bizjournals Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
The changes allow the index to include "new types of businesses that better reflect the American economy," S-and-P Dow Jones Indices said.
