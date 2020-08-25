TikTok Sues Trump Administration Over App Ban

Tuesday, 25 August 2020 () TikTok, a popular Chinese video-sharing mobile app that is being banned by U.S President Donald Trump, has filed a lawsuit in federal court challenging the Administration's decision. In a blog post, the company owned by China's ByteDance Ltd. said it strongly disagrees with the Administration's position that TikTok is a national security threat.
