TikTok Sues Trump Administration Over App Ban

RTTNews Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
TikTok, a popular Chinese video-sharing mobile app that is being banned by U.S President Donald Trump, has filed a lawsuit in federal court challenging the Administration's decision. In a blog post, the company owned by China's ByteDance Ltd. said it strongly disagrees with the Administration's position that TikTok is a national security threat.
