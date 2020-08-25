KFC suspends use of decades-old 'It's Finger Lickin' Good' slogan
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 () "Finger Lickin' Good" isn't so great. KFC is admitting that its longtime slogan is inappropriate given the coronavirus pandemic. The Louisville-based chicken chain said it would suspend the use of its 64-year-old slogan "It's Finger Lickin' Good" in its advertising for the time being, as it "doesn't feel quite right," according to a news release. “We find ourselves in a unique situation — having an iconic slogan that doesn’t quite fit in the current environment. While we are pausing the use…
KFC will pause the use of its classic ‘Finger Lickin' Good’ slogan after 64years, as it admitted that the message “doesn’t quite fit” following thecoronavirus outbreak. The company has released new images of advertisingposters and packaging with the well-known slogan blurred and pixelated....