KFC suspends use of decades-old 'It's Finger Lickin' Good' slogan

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Kanye West to Trademark 'West Day Ever' Slogan



Kanye West to Trademark 'West Day Ever' Slogan The rapper and fashion mogul has put in a request to protect the new catchphrase for use on more than 100 different types of apparel. Types of apparel.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 00:45 Published on July 7, 2020

Related news from verified sources News24.com | WATCH | KFC pauses Finger Lickin' Good slogan amid pandemic KFC will pause the use of its classic 'Finger Lickin' Good' slogan after 64 years, as it admitted that the message "doesn't quite fit" following the coronavirus...

News24 9 hours ago



KFC to pause Finger Lickin’ Good slogan amid pandemic KFC is to pause the use of its classic Finger Lickin’ Good slogan after 64 years as it admitted that the message “doesn’t quite fit” following the...

Belfast Telegraph 1 day ago





Tweets about this