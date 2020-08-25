Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dow Jones Industrial Average ditches Exxon, adds tech names in biggest overhaul since 2013

Business Insider Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Dow Jones Industrial Average ditches Exxon, adds tech names in biggest overhaul since 2013· *The Dow Jones industrial average will ditch a long-standing energy giant and tilt further toward tech stocks in its biggest shakeup since 2013.*
· *The 30-stock index will replace Exxon Mobil, Raytheon, and Pfizer with Salesforce.com, Amgen, and Honeywell, S&P Dow Jones Indices announced Monday.*
· *The shift was prompted...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: S&P 500 Closes At Record High

S&P 500 Closes At Record High 00:33

 On Friday, US equities erased early losses and made gains. S&P 500 closing at a record high following positive economic data. Existing home sales surged a record 24.7% in July to a seasonally adjusted rate of 5.86 million. Business Insider reports that economists expected a reading of 5.41 million....

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Dow Movers: HD, XOM [Video]

Dow Movers: HD, XOM

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Exxon Mobil topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.9%. Year to date, Exxon Mobil has lost about 38.3%..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:03Published
Dow Jumps 270 Points [Video]

Dow Jumps 270 Points

On Wednesday, US stocks rose. Investors reacted to positive coronavirus vaccine news. Shares of Moderna spiked after President Trump announced the US government will by 100 million doses of its..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:25Published
Dow, S&P rise; value outperforms [Video]

Dow, S&P rise; value outperforms

The Dow jumped 1%, the S&P 500 inched up and the Nasdaq closed lower Monday as investors extended a rotation into value stocks from heavyweight tech-related names while awaiting news on progress in a..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:30Published

Tweets about this

Turfline

Turfline/Trading RT @businessinsider: Dow Jones Industrial Average ditches Exxon, adds tech names in biggest overhaul since 2013 https://t.co/LDgS3ASi6g 4 minutes ago

GetAsianNews

Get Asian News Dow Jones Industrial Average ditches Exxon adds tech names in biggest overhaul since 2013 https://t.co/drW646Yh7V https://t.co/SQ5PP8TIc9 5 minutes ago

ZZsheyn

ZZsheyn Dow Jones Industrial Average ditches Exxon, adds tech in massive overhaul - Business Insider https://t.co/8eUrrgO2wz 9 minutes ago

42pi

rahul Dow Jones Industrial Average ditches Exxon, adds tech in massive overhaul - Business Insider https://t.co/hO9umfV91C 24 minutes ago

businessinsider

Business Insider Dow Jones Industrial Average ditches Exxon, adds tech names in biggest overhaul since 2013 https://t.co/LDgS3ASi6g 25 minutes ago