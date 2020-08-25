Dow Jones Industrial Average ditches Exxon, adds tech names in biggest overhaul since 2013
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 () · *The Dow Jones industrial average will ditch a long-standing energy giant and tilt further toward tech stocks in its biggest shakeup since 2013.*
· *The 30-stock index will replace Exxon Mobil, Raytheon, and Pfizer with Salesforce.com, Amgen, and Honeywell, S&P Dow Jones Indices announced Monday.*
· *The shift was prompted...
On Friday, US equities erased early losses and made gains. S&P 500 closing at a record high following positive economic data. Existing home sales surged a record 24.7% in July to a seasonally adjusted rate of 5.86 million. Business Insider reports that economists expected a reading of 5.41 million....
In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Exxon Mobil topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.9%. Year to date, Exxon Mobil has lost about 38.3%..
The Dow jumped 1%, the S&P 500 inched up and the Nasdaq closed lower Monday as investors extended a rotation into value stocks from heavyweight tech-related names while awaiting news on progress in a..
