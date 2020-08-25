Global  
 

KFC Pauses ' It's Finger Lickin' Good ' Slogan In Advertising

Tuesday, 25 August 2020
Fast food giant Kentucky Fried Chicken or KFC said it will no longer use its iconic 'It's Finger Lickin' Good' slogan in advertising due to the COVID-19 pandemic environment. KFC's slogan is globally recognized and has been used in the chicken restaurant brand's advertisements for the past 64 years. KFC's decision to suspend its slogan highlights the importance of hygiene amid the pandemic.
News video: KFC pauses Finger Lickin’ Good slogan amid pandemic

KFC pauses Finger Lickin’ Good slogan amid pandemic 00:50

 KFC will pause the use of its classic ‘Finger Lickin' Good’ slogan after 64years, as it admitted that the message “doesn’t quite fit” following thecoronavirus outbreak. The company has released new images of advertisingposters and packaging with the well-known slogan blurred and pixelated....

