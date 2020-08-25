KFC Pauses ' It's Finger Lickin' Good ' Slogan In Advertising
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 () Fast food giant Kentucky Fried Chicken or KFC said it will no longer use its iconic 'It's Finger Lickin' Good' slogan in advertising due to the COVID-19 pandemic environment. KFC's slogan is globally recognized and has been used in the chicken restaurant brand's advertisements for the past 64 years. KFC's decision to suspend its slogan highlights the importance of hygiene amid the pandemic.
