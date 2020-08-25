Full Moon Bar-B-Que to open 16th restaurant in Huntsville Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ( 6 days ago )

A Birmingham-based barbecue chain is opening its 16th location this fall. Full Moon Bar-B-Que will open a restaurant in 7,000 square feet at 1009 Memorial Parkway in Huntsville. Around 70 employees will be hired for the location. The company is currently remodeling the space, which will include a standard dining area, a 60-person event space and overflow dining to accommodate Covid-19 space needs. The restaurant will serve a full menu via dine-in or drive-through and will offer expended catering. Full… 👓 View full article

