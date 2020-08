You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Towson University moves classes online due to 55 new COVID-19 cases



Towson University moves classes online due to 55 new COVID-19 cases Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR Duration: 01:44 Published 2 days ago Coronavirus in numbers: UK deaths rise by six



The Government said 41,429 people had died in the UK within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of Sunday, an increase of six on the day before.Separate figures published by the UK’s.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34 Published 2 days ago St. Joseph's University Announces Its First 2 Cases Of COVID-19



The university says it will identify and contact people who may have been exposed to those individuals. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:20 Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this