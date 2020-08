You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources After Staunch Denials Falwell Confirms Resignation



Jerry Falwell Jr. confirmed he has resigned from Liberty University. Falwell took a leave of absence from the religious university earlier this year. According to CNN, Falwell was one of the most.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:42 Published 3 hours ago Business partner alleges affair with Falwells



Giancarlo Granda says his sexual relationship with the Falwells began when he was 20. He says he had sex with Becki Falwell while Jerry Falwell Jr, a staunch supporter of President Trump, looked on... Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:37 Published 15 hours ago Exodus Follows Revelation? Jerry Falwell Jr. To Take 'Indefinite Leave Of Absence'



Liberty University officials say Jerry Falwell Jr. is taking an 'indefinite leave of absence from his roles' as president and chancellor. The son of the late Jerry Falwell, Falwell Jr. is a top.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:46 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this