ANZ to wind up $3 billion Bonus Bonds scheme Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ( 6 days ago )

ANZ will no longer accept new money into its Bonus Bonds scheme and will wind it up by the end of October.Ben Kelleher, managing director retail and business banking at the ANZ, said low interest rates had reduced the investment... ANZ will no longer accept new money into its Bonus Bonds scheme and will wind it up by the end of October.Ben Kelleher, managing director retail and business banking at the ANZ, said low interest rates had reduced the investment... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this