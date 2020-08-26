Global  
 

After block, new Facebook group criticising Thai king gains 500,000 members

SBS Wednesday, 26 August 2020
More than half a million primarily Thai Facebook users joined a new group on the site created by a critic of the king. The "Royalist Marketplace" group, which had over 1 million members, was blocked within Thailand after the digital ministry threatened legal action against Facebook under the country's Computer Crime Act.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Facebook blocks group critical of Thai monarchy

Facebook blocks group critical of Thai monarchy 01:04

 Facebook blocked access within Thailand to a group with 1 million members that criticized the country's king. However, the social media platform said it would launch a legal challenge. Adam Reed reports.

