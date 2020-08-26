Covid-19: KFC drops 'finger lickin' good' slogan

Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

Joining the long list of things impacted by the pandemic is a brand pressing pause on its 64-year-old slogan that no longer makes sense. Kentucky Fried Chicken, popularly known as KFC, announced that it is suspending the use of its iconic slogan “It’s finger lickin’ good” as it doesn't fit in today's Covid-19 world.