Covid-19: KFC drops 'finger lickin' good' slogan

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Joining the long list of things impacted by the pandemic is a brand pressing pause on its 64-year-old slogan that no longer makes sense. Kentucky Fried Chicken, popularly known as KFC, announced that it is suspending the use of its iconic slogan “It’s finger lickin’ good” as it doesn't fit in today's Covid-19 world.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: KFC pauses Finger Lickin’ Good slogan amid pandemic

KFC pauses Finger Lickin’ Good slogan amid pandemic 00:50

 KFC will pause the use of its classic ‘Finger Lickin' Good’ slogan after 64years, as it admitted that the message “doesn’t quite fit” following thecoronavirus outbreak. The company has released new images of advertisingposters and packaging with the well-known slogan blurred and pixelated....

