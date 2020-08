Columbus Biz First Nationwide Children's Hospital and Ohio State University have reached a deal on a west campus site for the hospital… https://t.co/vRDOBPQHHs 25 minutes ago MDX @CDCDirector You should say, "consider the mental & emotional well-being of children. You can see what these shutdo… https://t.co/nJBARWrZ83 1 week ago Niki Shafer RT @KidsOncDoc: Thank you to https://t.co/qYmHGj8oyH players at The Ohio State Golf Course for assembling gift bags for our @nationwidekids… 1 week ago Timothy P. Cripe Thank you to https://t.co/qYmHGj8oyH players at The Ohio State Golf Course for assembling gift bags for our… https://t.co/7NIsysWQO2 1 week ago CARLOS ALVAREZ Canine behavioral genetics opportunities at Nationwide Children's Hospital and The Ohio State University, Columbus,… https://t.co/KDkWo08pEP 1 week ago