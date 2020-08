FDA Chief Apologizes For Remarks On COVID-19 Plasma Treatment Benefits Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn apologized for overstating benefits of using convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19 patients. Earlier this week, while issuing emergency use authorization or EUA for investigational convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19 in hospitalized patients, the FDA had said that the EUA decision was based on scientific data from the preliminary findings...