Walmart sells intimates site Bare Necessities to Israeli company Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Walmart has sold its online intimate wear brand Bare Necessities to an Israeli company for an undisclosed sum. Delta Galil Industries, Ltd., is a global manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label apparel products for men, women and children. The transaction is expected to close in the next few weeks, the company said. Bare Necessities offers 160 brands of bras, swimwear, shapewear and sleepwear including Wacoal, Chantelle, SPANX, and Miraclesuit. Following the deal, the site will… 👓 View full article

