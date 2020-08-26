Hurricane Laura Aug. 26 updates: Curfew in Galveston, evacuations, school closures
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 () The following story excerpts are courtesy of our partners at KHOU 11. Hurricane Laura: Now a Category 3 hurricane, Laura takes aim at Texas-Louisiana border HOUSTON — Residents in far Southeast Texas and western Louisiana are bracing for the worst of the impacts of Hurricane Laura, which is forecast to be a major hurricane at landfall late Wednesday into early Thursday morning. In its 7 a.m. update Wednesday, Aug. 26, the National Hurricane Center said Laura had max sustained winds of 115 mph,…