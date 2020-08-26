Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hurricane Laura Aug. 26 updates: Curfew in Galveston, evacuations, school closures

bizjournals Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
The following story excerpts are courtesy of our partners at KHOU 11. Hurricane Laura: Now a Category 3 hurricane, Laura takes aim at Texas-Louisiana border HOUSTON — Residents in far Southeast Texas and western Louisiana are bracing for the worst of the impacts of Hurricane Laura, which is forecast to be a major hurricane at landfall late Wednesday into early Thursday morning. In its 7 a.m. update Wednesday, Aug. 26, the National Hurricane Center said Laura had max sustained winds of 115 mph,…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
News video: Hurricane Laura Continues To Strengthen

Hurricane Laura Continues To Strengthen 01:17

 Hurricane Laura is rapidly intensifying as it moves through the Gulf of Mexico on its way toward the Texas and Louisiana border.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tracking Laura: Hurricane Gaining Strength, Could Hit U.S. As Cat 4 Hurricane [Video]

Tracking Laura: Hurricane Gaining Strength, Could Hit U.S. As Cat 4 Hurricane

Hurricane Laura is gaining strength near the Texas coast.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 01:59Published
Preparations underway for Hurricane Laura [Video]

Preparations underway for Hurricane Laura

The Gulf Coast is bracing for the impact of Hurricane Laura. In Louisiana, the National Guard is helping with evacuations.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:59Published
Tracking Hurricane Laura and CBS4 Weather At Your Desk 8-26-20 6am [Video]

Tracking Hurricane Laura and CBS4 Weather At Your Desk 8-26-20 6am

CBS4 Meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez is tracking Hurricane Laura, growing stronger before it makes landfall and looks at our local weather conditions this Wednesday August 26, 2020.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:58Published

Tweets about this