Ohio State anticipates $130M hit to athletics budget from fall sports cancellation

bizjournals Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Ohio State University is taking a major financial hit with the cancellation of fall sports. The university's 2021 fiscal year budget, published Monday ahead of upcoming trustees meetings, anticipates a $130.3 million reduction in revenue for the athletics budget. It's unclear exactly what OSU expects to spend on athletics this year, but $130.3 million would have been a 62% decrease from the department's most recent $210 million annual budget. The revenue hit is "due to the cancelled fall athletics…
