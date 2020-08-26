Ohio State anticipates $130M hit to athletics budget from fall sports cancellation Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

Ohio State University is taking a major financial hit with the cancellation of fall sports. The university's 2021 fiscal year budget, published Monday ahead of upcoming trustees meetings, anticipates a $130.3 million reduction in revenue for the athletics budget. It's unclear exactly what OSU expects to spend on athletics this year, but $130.3 million would have been a 62% decrease from the department's most recent $210 million annual budget. The revenue hit is "due to the cancelled fall athletics… 👓 View full article

