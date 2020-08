Golfgate: Phil Hogan's COVID-19 breach calls into question clout of EU Commission's code of conduct



Is the EU's code of conduct fit for purpose? The case of Irish Commissioner Phil Hogan is proving a test for the institution's rule book. Credit: Euronews English Duration: 02:44 Published 2 days ago

Golfgate: Commission president requests 'further clarifications' over Hogan's COVID rule breach



The EU Commissioner for Trade was forced to apologise at the weekend for breaking Ireland’s coronavirus rules, one of 80 guests at a golf dinner attended by other Irish politicians - some of whom.. Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:56 Published 2 days ago