Trump's former fixer Michael Cohen says he helped Jerry Falwell Jr. and his wife block the release of sensitive photos

President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen left prison and arrived at his apartment building Friday to finish his criminal sentence at home, an attorney for Cohen said, a day after a..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:31Published
Tweets about this
L'Eau Vive RT @CNN: Michael Cohen, President Trump’s former personal attorney and fixer, says he intervened to make sure revealing photos of the Falwe… 11 minutes ago
Old lady on soap box RT @Ironhorse76: Michael Cohen, President Trump's former personal attorney & fixer, says he intervened to make sure revealing photos of the… 12 minutes ago