Technology, interest rates helping Union Home Mortgage thrive during pandemic, CEO says

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources New US Home Sales In July Highest In Nearly Fourteen Years



Despite record unemployment, July sales of new homes in the US have hit the highest rate in nearly fourteen years. Sales jumped the most in the Midwest, soaring 58.8% to 127,000 units. Home sales.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:38 Published 5 days ago 'Shooting of films, TV serials can resume with SOPs': Prakash Javadekar



The Centre announced standard operating procedures (SOPs) for resuming shooting of films and TV programs on Sunday. The SOPs were announced by Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:49 Published 1 week ago Report: Mortgage Delinquencies Hit 9-Year High As Pandemic Grinds US Economy Into Dust



While the pandemic has seen a surprisingly healthy real estate market for homebuyers, homeowners have begun having trouble paying their mortgage. The Mortgage Bankers Association says mortgage.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:39 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this