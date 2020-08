Fed Chair Powell Announces Shift To 'Average Inflation Targeting' Thursday, 27 August 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

In a highly anticipated speech on Thursday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell announced a widely expected shift with regard to the price-stability side of the central bank's dual mandate. Powell revealed in a live-streamed speech to the Jackson Hole economic symposium that the Fed will change its approach to a "flexible form of average inflation targeting." 👓 View full article

