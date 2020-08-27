U.S. Stocks Move Mostly Higher Following Powell Speech
Thursday, 27 August 2020 () Stocks have moved mostly higher over the course of morning trading on Thursday, extending the strong upward move seen in the previous session. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 have reached new record intraday highs, while the Dow has jumped to its best level in over six months.
Equity benchmark indices shaved off early gains but closed in the positive terrain on Thursday ahead of the expiry of August series derivative contracts. The BSE SandP Sensex closed 40 points or 0.1 per cent higher at 39,113 while the Nifty 50 gained by 10 points or 0.08 per cent at 11,559. Except...