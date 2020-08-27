Benchmark Metals makes new discovery at Marmot zone as it drills new targets at Lawyers gold and silver project in Canada Thursday, 27 August 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Benchmark Metals Inc (CVE:BNCH) (OTCQB:CYRTF) said Thursday that it had discovered new mineralized structures, broad zones of alteration, veining, and sulphide mineralization at the Marmot zone at its flagship Lawyers gold and silver project in northern British Columbia. The Edmonton, Alberta-based mineral exploration company said "drill-hole planning is complete" and the company will kick off drilling soon. The mineralized structures show a strong resemblance to Benchmark's largest mineralized area, the Cliff Creek Zone that lies 3 kilometers (km) to the northwest. The Marmot area has yielded high-grade rock grab samples up to 61.3 grams per tonne (g/t) of gold and 3,890 g/t silver. The Marmot area represents a highly prospective region measuring 2km-by-3km. In addition, Benchmark's flagship gold-silver project road is easily accessible and lies in British Columbia's prolific Golden Horseshoe area. READ: Benchmark Metals sees high grades and bulk tonnage potential with Lawyers project drilling In a statement, Benchmark Metals CEO John Williamson said: "The new gold-silver discovery provides additional geological support that the entire +20 kilometer long, Lawyers gold-silver trend remains under-explored and hosts potential for multiple, large gold-silver bearing zones across the entire 140 kilometer land package." He added: "The Benchmark team continues to develop and discover new targets while advancing the heart of the property with an aggressive resource definition and expansion drill program." Williamson said drill results from the ongoing resource expansion drill program are expected after delivery of assay certificates from the laboratory. The company said newly completed ground magnetics delineates both northwest and north-northeast trending fault systems, analogous with other zones on the Lawyers Trend (Cliff Creek, Dukes Ridge, AGB, Phoenix) where hydrothermal low-sulphidation systems developed. Follow-up targeted mapping has identified the same quartz-eye tuff host rock as the AGB Zone. In addition, new fault structures and related potassic and propylitic alteration zones showed silicified hydrothermal breccias and multi-generational quartz veining with associated sulphides. Meanwhile, outcrop rock grab sampling has returned numerous high-grade gold and silver samples over the promising Marmot area.


