Key dates in tenure of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

SeattlePI.com Friday, 28 August 2020 ()
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says he will step down due to his health.

Some key dates in his life and career:

Sept. 21, 1954 — Shinzo Abe is born to parents who both came from political families, and his father, Shintaro Abe, later became foreign minister.

1977 — Graduated from Seikei University in Tokyo.

1979 — Starts working at Kobe Steel.

1993 — First elected as legislator from the southwestern prefecture of Yamaguchi.

2005 — Appointed chief Cabinet secretary under Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi.

2006 — Is elected leader of the governing Liberal Democratic party, making him prime minister.

2007 — Resigns as prime minister, citing health reasons.

2012 — Starts his second stint as prime minister.

2013 — Embarks on his “Abenomics” policies to encourage growth through easy lending and structural reforms.

2017 and 2019 — Holds meetings with U.S. President Donald Trump, including golfing.

Aug. 24, 2020 — Becomes Japan’s longest-serving prime minister by consecutive days in office, surpassing his great uncle.

Aug. 28, 2020 — Abe announces he will step down, citing health reasons.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Shinzo Abe resigns as Japan's PM over health issues

Shinzo Abe resigns as Japan's PM over health issues 01:25

 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has stepped down because of health reasons. His term was about to end in September 2021. Abe had visited the hospital twice in the last two weeks creating speculation that his health is deteriorating. This is the second time when Abe, who turns 66 next month, will...

