GDP growth contracts by 23.9% in Q1 against 3.1% growth in previous quarter
Monday, 31 August 2020 () India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth for the first quarter (ended June 30) of financial year 2020-21 suffered largest quarterly slump of 23.9%, data released by the government showed on Monday. The sharp contraction in GDP numbers is mainly due to closure of business activity during the quarter owing to nationwide lockdowns to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
The Reserve Bank of India left the repo rate unchanged at 4% and reverse repo rate at 3.35%. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das also said that they would maintain an accommodative stance in view of the Covid
