COVID crisis causes 6.5 to 9.7% cumulative loss to global GDP: EAM



External Affairs Minister (EAM), S Jaishankar addressed the 6th Roundtable of ASEAN-India Network of Think Tanks on August 20 via video conferencing. He stated that the cumulative loss to global Gross.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:36 Published 2 weeks ago

RBI monetary policy: Repo rate unchanged, relief for MSMEs l Key details



The Reserve Bank of India left the repo rate unchanged at 4% and reverse repo rate at 3.35%. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das also said that they would maintain an accommodative stance in view of the Covid.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:03 Published on August 6, 2020