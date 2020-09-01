WALMART PLUS ARRIVES: The retail giant unveils its long-anticipated $98 annual membership offering free grocery delivery and fuel discounts as an alternative to Amazon Prime
Tuesday, 1 September 2020 (
1 week ago) Walmart is launching Walmart+ nationwide on September 15. Members will get free same-day delivery on orders of more than 160,000 items.
