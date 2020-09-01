Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

WALMART PLUS ARRIVES: The retail giant unveils its long-anticipated $98 annual membership offering free grocery delivery and fuel discounts as an alternative to Amazon Prime

Business Insider Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
Walmart is launching Walmart+ nationwide on September 15. Members will get free same-day delivery on orders of more than 160,000 items.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
News video: Walmart launched membership program

Walmart launched membership program 00:30

 The retail giant announced its plans to launch a membership program called Walmart Plus.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Come On, Come On: Netflix Baits Viewers With Free Content [Video]

Come On, Come On: Netflix Baits Viewers With Free Content

Business Insider reports streaming giant Netflix is running a global test to offer some of its content for free. The company's aim is to acquire more members while also pulling back on marketing spend...

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:34Published
Walmart readies Amazon Prime fighter [Video]

Walmart readies Amazon Prime fighter

Walmart unveiled the perks of its new membership program, Walmart Plus, which will grant subscribers unlimited free delivery, fuel discounts and no checkout lines at a lower annual fee than Amazon..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:34Published
It's On: Despite Insisting It's Not Competing With Amazon, Walmart+ Begs To Differ [Video]

It's On: Despite Insisting It's Not Competing With Amazon, Walmart+ Begs To Differ

Amazon Prime, watch your back. Whether the company admits to it or not, Walmart+ is coming for you. We’re not launching Walmart+ with the intent to compete with anything else. We’re launching it..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Walmart To Launch Annual Membership Service This Month

 Watch VideoWalmart has announced its answer to Amazon Prime.  Walmart+, an annual membership service, launches Sept. 15. It cost $98 a year or $12.95 if...
Newsy


Tweets about this