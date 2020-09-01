Delta permanently eliminates change fees for most domestic tickets Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

Delta is taking a page out of rival Southwest Airlines' playbook with its latest move to appeal to customers. Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) announced Monday it is permanently eliminating change fees for all flights within the United States. The elimination of change fees is effective immediately, according to a news release. The policy change includes tickets purchased for travel within the domestic U.S., Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands in Delta's first class, Delta Premium Select, Delta…


