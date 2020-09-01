Big Lots thriving after 'unprecedented' growth during pandemic
Tuesday, 1 September 2020 () Big Lots' place in the retail world is surging. The Ohio-based discount retail chain with nearly a dozen Pittsburgh-area locations reported sales for its fiscal second quarter ended Aug. 1 of $1.64 billion, a 31.3% increase from the same quarter in 2019. Sales at stores open at least a year were up by the same percentage, breaking a company record. Adjusted net income saw a five-fold increase to $110 million. "I am delighted with the unprecedented results we reported this morning," CEO Bruce…
A madcap uncle made his young nephew's dream come true by building a rollercoaster in his back garden - based on the 11-year-old's drawings.Leigh Downing, 47, and his son Charlie, 20, used the sketches..
A company which crunches the data on 85% of US ad spending in order to help agencies and others better price their business says it wants to roll the same features out to 12 other countries this year...