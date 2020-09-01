Esports Entertainment appoints new independent director Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL) said it has appointed gambling industry veteran Warwick Bartlett to its board as an independent director, with its chief financial officer Dan Marks also joining the board. Bartlett previously served as chairman of the Association of British Bookmakers for ten years and is also the chief executive and owner of Global Betting & Gaming Consultants (GBGC), an international specialist gambling consultancy. READ: Esports Entertainment unveils slate of competitors for global CS:GO tournament “I am delighted to join Esports Entertainment Group’s Board as a non-executive director, and l look forward to working with Grant and his accomplished team. There are some wonderful opportunities in esports gaming, such as the Company’s recent acquisition of Argyll Entertainment, which provides Esports Entertainment Group with immediate revenue and the foundation for accelerated growth”, Bartlett said in a statement. Esports Entertainment CEO Grant Johnson added: “Warwick has been instrumental in several major developments in the gambling and iGaming space, and we’re excited to have him on the team. He’s a strong addition to the board as an independent director, and I believe his experience will resonate with the institutional investor community. We have laid the foundation for long-term success with the world’s most transparent esports betting platform. With a strong team, industry-leading partnerships, and significant competitive advantages, Esports Entertainment Group is well-positioned for rapid growth in the months ahead.” Esports Entertainment is a licensed online gambling company with a specific focus on esports wagering, offering fixed odds wagering, fantasy and pools on various esports events on a licensed, regulated and secure platform. Contact the author at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Cal_Proac 👓 View full article

