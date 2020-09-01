Global  
 

India faces dwindling policy options after record GDP slump

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
India’s record contraction last quarter sets back economic progress by several years and puts PM Modi’s ambitious targets of doubling the economy’s size to $5 trillion almost out of reach. The 23.9% decline in GDP in the June quarter -- the biggest of major economies tracked by Bloomberg -- also shifts the focus back to the govt and central bank to spur growth.
